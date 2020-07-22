Wednesday July 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now a disturbed man after his three most trusted Cabinet Secretaries contracted the deadly Covid-19.

This comes even as the country is waking up to the reality of the virus as it grapples to contain its spread.

Kenya’s Covid19 cases are increasing by the day with the number of deaths from the virus also surging.

According to reports, the CSs have been interacting with the President freely and almost on a daily basis.

The infected CSs have reportedly proceeded to self-isolation to curb the virus’ spread.

Several CSs have been touring the country, launching development projects after the Head of State delegated some duties to the Executive.

The duties were previously undertaken by Deputy President William Ruto with whom they have parted ways after a bitter fallout.

