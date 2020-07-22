Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Renowned social media crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed how one of his friends was embarrassed by the European Union after he asked them to deny funding to the Kenyan Government.

Mwangi, who posted the note on social media on Tuesday, said his friend who resides in a European country wrote to the European Union and asked them to cut funding to Kenya over grand corruption perpetrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

However, in a reply, EU officials told him that Uhuru has been fighting corruption and they are pleased with his work of eradicating corruption in East Africa’s biggest economy.

Here is a screenshot of what he wrote…

Here is the response from European Union.

The Kenyan DAILY POST