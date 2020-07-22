Wednesday July 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has grounded his Cabinet Secretaries and barred them from travelling across the country after three CSs contracted the novel Coronavirus.

The three CSs are reportedly under self-isolation.

“The President ordered that the trips be halted for two weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19,” a source said.

Several CSs have been touring the country, launching development projects after the Head of State delegated the duty to the Executive.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, ICT’s Joe Mucheru, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Treasury CS Ukuru Yattani were forced to cut short their tours following Kenyatta’s directive.

CSs Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), James Macharia (Transport) and John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining) were also grounded after they commissioned the tarmacking of the historical 15 KM Gisambai – Hamisi – Shamakhokho Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST