Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential polls, an opinion by Intel Research Solutions shows.

The poll places DP Ruto’s support at 30 percent followed by opposition leader, Raila Odinga at 17 percent and a surprise number three candidate being Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua with 8 percent.

Other candidates in top 10 are Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi (7 percent), Gideon Moi (6), Kalonzo Musyoka (6), Hassan Joho (5), Fred Matiangi (3), Kivutha Kibwana (2) and Wycliffe Oparanya (2).

Dr. Mutua was ranked as the best-performing Governor at 27 percent followed by Joho (21 percent) and Oparanya third with 13 percent.

The worst-performing Governors are led by Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, Kisumu’s Anyang Nyongo, and Kericho’s Paul Chepkwony with 1 percent each.

The poll shows that 62 percent of Kenyans want change in the leadership of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST