Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Gengetone genre has infiltrated the Kenyan music industry and the wave seems unstoppable.

The genre started with the infamous rap group, Ethic, before more artists joined the wave.

Despite no-nonsense moral police, Ezekiel Mutua, issuing threats to Gengetone artists, more youths, who are hoping to become overnight celebrities, are releasing crazy videos.

Here’s the latest raunchy Gengetone video dubbed, Haga Ni Haga, which will make Mutua go mad and leave parents weeping.

The vixens in the video are very young ladies who should be busy in school studying and doing something important with their lives.

The young generation is completely lost.

The Kenyan DAILY POST