Wednesday July 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has postponed the meeting in which he was set to review the Covid19 regulations.

The meeting, which will have seen President Kenyatta hold consultations with Governors, will now be held on Monday July 27th.

State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, said the change was made upon a request from the Council of Governors.

“His Excellency the President has acceded to the request by the Council of Governors to reschedule the 5th Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit to review the surge of Covid-19 infections in the country from Friday, 24th July 2020 to Monday, 27th July 2020,” Dena said in a press statement.

The meeting date will now coincide with the lapse of the 21 days that President Kenyatta had given as a testing period for the efficacy of the relaxed Covid19 regulations.

Kenyans have been anticipating another lock down after the relaxed regulations resulted in a surge of Covid19 cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST