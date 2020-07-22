Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (ODM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, was airlifted to Dubai last month after he suffered a stroke.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Miguna Miguna said Raila Odinga who is back from specialised treatment at a German facility in Dubai cannot speak well and that is why he is hiding from the public.

“Conman @RailaOdinga had a stroke.”

“That’s why he was illegally flown to Dubai using tax-payers’ money and in contravention of COVID-19 restrictions.”

“It’s also why he has never been RECORDED UTTERING A WORD to the media.”

“Why he is hiding?”

“He should retire and call it a day,” Miguna said.

“The stroke mangled his mouth slightly.”

“That’s why he is hiding his face.”

“The reason why his images and videos were not taken in the plane going or returning.”

“We know how much he relishes publicity.”

“Joho and Junet released their silly images eating hamburgers.”

“But not the conman,” Miguna added.

According to Raila Odinga’s family, the former Prime minister is recovering at his Karen home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST