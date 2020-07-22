Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Veteran Kenyan rapper turned radio host, Joseph Oyoo alias Gidi Gidi,has announced that he has gone into self-isolation after he developed flu symptoms.

The Radio Jambo presenter announced on social media that he has been feeling well since Friday and his doctor advised that he takes a coronavirus test which he has done, and is waiting for the results.

The unbwogable hit-maker thanked his fans for supporting him adding that he is feeling much better even as he isolates and will be back on the air waves soon.

“To my Radio and Online fans, Just to let you know that I have been feeling unwell since Friday with flu symptoms.

“The Doctor advised me that I should take COVID-19 test first, which I did yesterday and am waiting for the results.

“I am taking a rest in self isolation but feeling way much better today. Thanks for the support and hope to engage with you soon on air,” said Gidi.

His announcement comes a day after Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged celebrities and prominent people who have tested positive to make their status public in a bid to end the stigma associated with the virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.