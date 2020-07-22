Mercy Corps

Program Officer – Samburu County

About Mercy Corps: Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible. In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we collaborate to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within.

Now, and for the future.

Programme / Department Summary: The Sustainable Conflict Management in Arid Land Ecosystems (SCALE) program is funded by the European Commission to strengthen local civil society to work with communities and government authorities to prevent conflict and build sustainable peace within Samburu County, specifically the border areas of Samburu North and Samburu Central.

The program specific objective is to improve the capacity of local civil society and community groups to prevent and manage conflicts related to land and natural resources.

These objectives are in line with the European Commission’s call for proposals to address three objectives:

1) to strengthen the capacity of Kenyan Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to address conflict dynamics related to land tenure and natural resource;

2) Advance engagement between national and country authorities, private sector and CSOs to enhance governance and management of natural resources to prevent conflict; and

3) promote the role of CSOs in alternative dispute management and resolution systems.

The program office is based in Maralal town (Samburu County) and implementation is by two CSOs in and around;

i) Samburu North- Turkana East and

ii) Samburu Central-Laikipia North-Baringo East

General Position Summary: The Program Officer is a key member of the program team and will report to the Program Manager. S/he will support the day-to-day program team in the identification of the needs and opportunities and provide relevant information to facilitate the program team’s ability to develop activity ideas, report and monitor progress.

Knowledge and Experience

Bachelor of Arts / Science or equivalent, preferable in conflict / peace Studies, Governance, Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, Development Studies or appropriate social science discipline.

3 – 4 years’ program implementation and or monitoring and evaluation experience in related thematic areas combined with conflict sensitive programming.

Experience working with stakeholders including the private sector, CSOs, government, youth and women groups.

Must have strong writing, analytical and communication skills.

Previous experience working with European Union donor funded programs is preferred.

Good understanding and skills at data collection, analysis, database management with specific emphasis on beneficiary tracking.

Good knowledge and skills with the of MS Office applications such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and Access;

Previous experience working in Samburu and knowledge of local languages is strongly preferred.

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Procedure:

For the detailed position description and application procedure please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/32G8BQk.

Applications should be submitted on or before 4th August 2020 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Mercy Corps does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process