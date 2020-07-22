Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – A police officer has died at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

The officer identified as Police Constable Jim, who was attached to Karuri Police Station in Kiambaa Sub County, had initially been taken to Radiant Hospital in Pangani on Sunday July 5th and on July 8th it was confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

He was then transferred to KNH where he had been receiving treatment.

His death comes just a day after another police officer collapsed and died while manning Equity Bank in Meru.

So far, Kenya has recorded over 14,000 Covid-19 cases and 260 deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.