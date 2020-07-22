Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – A middle aged man collapsed and died shortly after alighting from a Matatu in Wamulembe Estate in Dandora Phase 3, Nairobi County, on Monday, July 20th.

The shocking incident left residents living in fear of COVID-19 that has been spreading in the country by the day.

Reports indicate that the deceased, whose identity has yet to be revealed, had travelled from Buru Buru to Dandora before he collapsed

Earlier on, the man is said to have requested boda boda operators to give him a ride to hospital but they all declined due to the fear of COVID-19.

The man’s body was left lying by the roadside for hours after efforts by the residents to call police officers to collect the body proved futile.

However, officers from the Ministry of Health wearing protective gear later collected the body after locals staged protests.

Cases of people collapsing and dying mysteriously have been on the rise lately.

On Tuesday, July 21st, a police officer who was manning Equity Bank in Makutano, Meru County, collapsed and died while in the toilet.

The county COVID-19 surveillance team collected the body and the banking hall was cordoned following the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST