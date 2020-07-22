Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has said that he will sue embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, over a Sh 6.5 million bill that he owes him.

On Sunday, Ndile leaked a recorded phone conversation between him and the governor to the public.

In the phone call, Sonko hurls insults at him after he reminded the County boss to settle the bill.

In the leaked recording, however, Sonko denied owing Ndile.

He instead told him to report the matter to the police, adding that he will blacklist him from doing business with the Nairobi Government.

“Bill ya akina nani? Hiyo repoti police station. Mimi sina deni yako, kwenda kabisa. Sitarudi kwako… (Whose debt? You can report to the police. I owe you nothing, go away. I’ll never come back to your place…),” Sonko said.

But the former lawmaker insisted that the debts included hotel and construction services, furniture supply, among other services offered by him to the Governor.

“He must have respect for his elders.”

“I’m not the kind of people he keeps insulting.”

“Let’s meet in court, I will sue him for defamation and threats, alongside other charges,” Ndile said.

“I supplied him with four movable chairs, three worth Sh100,000 each, and another Sh200,000.”

“He owes me Sh500,000 for the chairs.”

“There is one of my excavators excavating a dam in his Mua home in Machakos County, he hasn’t paid.” Ndile added.

He claimed the Governor also threatened him.

He reported the matter to Machakos Police Station on July 9 under OB 77/9/7/2020.

The station has since referred the matter to the DCI headquarters.

Listen to the audio below

