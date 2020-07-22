Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga can breathe a sigh of relief after he won a case in which a woman accused him of siring a child with her and abandoning his fatherly duties.

Nairobi Children’s Court struck out the case filed by Mary Kwamboka against Chief Justice David Maraga – a matter in which he is accused of neglecting his child.

The court found that the complainant, who was suing the CJ for child support, had not properly filed the case as she had failed to pay the requisite fee of Ksh655.

Lawyer Danstan Omari, who was representing the CJ, stated that the accuser failed to show up in court.

“This was a stage-managed play to annoy, frustrate, disparage and ridicule and bring disrespect to the office of the Chief Justice,” Lawyer Omari stated.

Omari had earlier debunked the birth certificate presented by Kwamboka pointing out glaring mistakes in the document.

Among the errors he noted, included a fictitious Registrar of Births by the name F.O Shamwata in the country.

He added that there has been no officer by the name N.P Otieno in the Nairobi office hence indicating that the certificate was fake.

The lawyer maintained that there had been intense pressure for Maraga to resign before his term comes to end on January 12th, 2021.

Following the ruling, the lawyer assured Kenya that they are ready to defend the CJ in all the cases that will be presented to malign his name.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga waded into the drama with the politician offering the woman Ksh100,000 in empathy after she faced attacks on social media.

