Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has ordered the indefinite closure of Makadara Law Courts after two employees tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement issued by the Judiciary’s Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi, on Wednesday, Makadara Law Courts will be out of bounds to Kenyans until they are fumigated and sanitised by Ministry of Health officials.

Amadi also directed Magistrates and staff to proceed on self-quarantine amid closure of the court.

The Chief Registrar announced that the Mombasa Law Court that had been closed over similar reasons re-opened on July 6th.

“The Judiciary urges its staff and court users, and all members of the public to continue adhering to the Ministry of Health protocols on the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Amadi.

A spot check by multiple journalists also revealed that many Milimani Law Court users do not observe social distancing rules.

