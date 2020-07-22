Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – All eyes will be at Afield tonight when newly crowned Premier League Champions, Liverpool, face off with Chelsea.

Being the last home game of the season, Liverpool will be handed the Premier League trophy that has eluded them for 30 years.

However, the match is ofparamount importance to the visitors who are keen to secure a top-four spot with a game to spare.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two sides this season, with Liverpool having beaten Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final and at Stamford Bridge in the league, but Chelsea having knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in March.

The Reds have not done the Premier League double over Chelsea since 2011-12 but have also not lost a league game to the Blues at Anfield since 2014.

Overall, these two sides have faced off 185 times before, with Liverpool leading the head-to-head record with 80 wins to 64.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

This is a match that could go either way but one thing is certain- we expect some goals.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EPL (20:00) Man United v West Ham -GG

IT1 (20:30) Parma v Napoli -2

ENC (21:30) Brentford v Barnsley -1

ENC (21:30) West Brom v QPR -1

ENC (21:30) Liverpool v Chelsea –GG

IT1 (2:45) Inter v Fiorentina -1

IT1 (22:45) Spal v AS Roma -2

