Wednesday, 22 July 2020 – It has now emerged that controversial singer, Akothee, lives a fake lifestyle on social media.

A leaked conversation of her younger sister, Cebbie, badmouthing her has exposed the other side of the popular singer that we don’t know.

Apparently, Akothee is so broke that she cannot afford to pay school fees for her kids.

In the leaked conversation, Cebbie reveals that Akothe lives a fake lifestyle that portrays her as a wealthy businesswoman.

‘She has nothing at all even to pay her kids fee. She picked two boys in 2017 and employed them at Akothee Safaris, they have never even gone to a computer or driving school. She has nothing’ reads part of the text.

In another text, Cebbie alleges that when Akothee was admitted at Karen Hospital, she couldn’t pay the hospital bill.

She further added that Akothee pretends to sponsor orphans for financial gain and then dumps them.

Here are the leaked chats of Akothee’s sister badmouthing her.







