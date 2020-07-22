Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has ordered the closure of all wines and spirits outlets in the County.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Nyoro said the move is aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

Over the past few weeks, Kiambu has steadily recorded the second highest number of new infections in the country.

The move comes a day after acting Director of Public Health, Dr Francis Kuria, confirmed that a leaked, unnumbered Legal Notice seeking to regulate the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic is under review by the Attorney General.

The document reads in part:

“Alcoholic drinks shall not be sold to sit-in customers at restaurants, eateries, bars, food courts, entertainment joints, supermarkets, wines & spirits shops or in any business establishments.”

Nairobi and Mombasa counties are still the breeding grounds of coronavirus but Kiambu County seems to be joining the list with numbers rising thick and fast.

