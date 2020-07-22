Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 637 new cases of novel coronavirus infections bringing the total number to 14,805.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of COVID-19 in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman, said the new cases were detected from 4,275 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 637 new cases, 14 are foreigners with the rest being Kenyans.

361 are male while 276 are female.

The youngest among the new infections is a one year old while the oldest is 88 years old.

At the same time, Dr. Aman said 499 more patients have recovered in the last 24 hours with 406 from home-based care programme and 93 were in various hospitals across the country bringing the number of recoveries to 6,757.

However, 10 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 260.

Nairobi continues to lead in the numbers of new infections after 342 cases were recorded in the metropolis over the last 24 hours.

“In the past few weeks we have seen a steady increase in the number of our positive cases, of particular concern is the rising numbers in our capital city…” said CAS Aman

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Kamukunji 44, Westlands 32, Lang’ata 31, Embakasi South 26, Dagoretti North and Embakasi East 24 cases each, Kasarani 23, Embakasi West 19, Kibra 18, Makadara and Starehe 17 cases each, Ruaraka 14, Embakasi Central 13, Embakasi North and Roysambu 11 cases each, Mathare 10 and Dagoretti South 8 cases.

