Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Wiper Democratic Movement has formally expelled former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama from the party for allegedly associating himself with Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a statement to newsrooms, the party’s Secretary-General, nominated Senator Judith Sijeny, stated that the National Executive Council had resolved to expel the politician from the party following the conclusion of a disciplinary process.

“NEC also adopts the Report of the WDM-K Disciplinary Committee that recommended the expulsion of the former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.”

“The Party shall move with speed to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to have Muthama’s name struck off from the Party register,” Sijeny noted.

Last month, the party censured Muthama over alleged insubordination of the party leader giving him 14 days to explain his actions or risk being found guilty of dissension, warranting a ruling that could see him kicked out of the party.

