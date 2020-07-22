Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka‘s Wiper Democratic Movement has officially broken ties with National Super Alliance (NASA).

Making the announcement on Tuesday, Wiper Party Secretary General, Judith Sijeny, said the party had signed an agreement with Jubilee and KANU in line with the emerging political realignments in the country.

“That the Wiper takes this step following the realization that the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition has become totally dysfunctional.”

“That Wiper moves ahead with speed to enter into a Coalition Agreement with the ruling Party, Jubilee, in line with the emerging political realignments in the country,” Sijeny stated.

The SG sent the statement following a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council of the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

The NEC also adopted the report of the Wiper Disciplinary Committee that recommended the expulsion of former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama.

“That the Party shall move with speed to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to have Muthama’s name struck off from the Party register,” the SG said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST