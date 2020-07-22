Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Comedian turned radio host Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has unveiled the first presenter of his Online TV as he gears to make it a fully functional TV.

The Kiss 100 presenter announced seasoned actor and media personality, Daniel Weke, as his first recruit.

Mr. Weke willhost “Jalang’o on the Streets” a new segment on his Online TV.

“Guys let me introduce you to @danielweke, JALANGO TV first host!!

“So happy you joined the team! Watch him today at 1pm hosting JalangoTv on the streets!!

Welcome @danielweke” shared Jalang’o.

Last month, Jalang’o disclosed that he was in the process of transforming his YouTube Channel into an Online TV station.

He wrote: “So on Jalang’o TV we have interviews, sports, music, just like a TV station always run. It will be an opportunity to give so many others youth who have talent and have always wanted to showcase themselves…so we just create a Jalang’o TV and move on.

“Advertisers have started coming on board…if you want us to advertise something for you so that we are able to pay salaries of those who will be presenters well and good.

“So that Bonga na Jalas is not just about me, it’s about all of us and we create the number one Kenya Online Television on YouTube.

See photos of Daniel Weke below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST