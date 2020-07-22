Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 398 new Covid-19 cases pushing the country’s case load to 14,168.

Speaking on Tuesday, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were confirmed after testing 3,637 samples over the last 24 hours.

At the same time, Dr. Rashid announced that 12 more patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 250.

On the bright side, 642 more patients recovered and were discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 6,258 after 642.

Dr. Rashid stated that 587 of the recoveries were in the home-based care programme and 55 were in hospitals.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 239; Kiambu 33; Machakos 27; Nyeri 17; Busia 16; Nakuru 12; Mombasa 12; Kajiado 10; Migori 8; Uasin Gishu 8; Kericho 5; Narok 3; Laikipia 3; Kisii, Nyandarua and Lamu 1 each.

Dr. Rashid also urged celebrities and prominent Kenyans who have tested positive for the virus to continue coming out and making their virus status public.

According to Dr. Rashid, this will help reduce stigma which is derailing the fight against COVID-19.

Some of the notable public figures who have so far tested positive and made their status public include media personality, Jeff Koinange.

