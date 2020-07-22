Wednesday July 22, 2020 – The Association of Atheists in Kenya (AAK) has lashed out at University of Nairobi for organising a prayer rally to fight Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, UoN announced plans to hold a virtual inter-denominational prayer day on Thursday, July 23rd to chase Corona out of the country.

In a statement signed by the society’s President, Harrison Mumia, the atheists called out the University for seeking ‘supernatural’ solutions to human problems.

“World-class universities like the University of Oxford have recently developed and are currently testing a vaccine for Coronavirus.”

“We find it odd that the University of Nairobi, an institution of higher learning, is institutionalizing prayer days,” read the statement in part.

Further, the society asked Kenyan universities to channel their energies towards making significant contributions to the advancement of knowledge through research, science and innovation.

“We are not against the freedom of worship and religion…we condemn the institutionalization of prayer days at UoN.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is at the bottom of every indicator in research and world class universities.”

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama, should abolish prayer days and focus on building robust academic research systems at UoN,” read the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST