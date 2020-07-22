Our client a leading Insurance group seeks to on-board a Finance Manager – Life Business to provide effective management of the Life Business’ financial resources and ensure timely reporting in line with the group’s timelines.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting Line: Group CFO & Managing Director Life Business

He/she will be tasked with advising the board on key financial matters and ensure that the business is meeting its financial obligations and drive financial performance of the business.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Orientation: Assist the formulation of the strategic business plans and develop the financial and tax strategies. Assist the MD in monitoring and directing the implementation of the strategic business plans, financial and tax strategies. Develop financial performance measures in the business that support the company’s strategic direction.

Advisory: Advise the management and the board on financial matters and lead financial decisions affecting the life business and its financial performance.

Systems Management: Lead the implementation of robust accounting systems that are embedded with appropriate controls to help safeguard the company’s assets and ensure accurate and timely reporting.

Audit Management: Liase with external auditors on audit activities of the company and drive the implementation of their key recommendations. Work with the internal audit team to facilitate frequent internal audits with an aim to address key gaps in the business.

Budget management: Direct the preparation of annual budgets and long term business plans and ensures all departments and units in the Life business comply with budgetary provisions and monitor the utilization. Lead the financial forecasts for the business based on the business financial performance and strategic direction.

Treasury Management: Establish and monitor the implementation of an effective and robust treasury management system that secures company funds whilst maximizing profitability and facilitating effective cash flow management, compliance with the insurance act and investment guidelines;

Cash flow Management: Manage the company’s cash flows in order to meet all liabilities as they may fall due and provide effective asset and liability management in order to match the maturity profiles of assets and liabilities;

Policy Development: Manage the development of key financial policies and controls and drive their implementation including the company’s credit policy and effective follow up of debts;

Investment Management: Develop robust investment strategies that are aligned with the business plan and advice the management on business investments that yield the maximum financial returns. Appraise property investments to ensure required rate of return is achieved and ensure all properties are well maintained and all services are provided.

Compliance: Ensure compliance with statutory provisions in respect to financial reporting, taxation, other statutory payments and insurance act. Oversee timely filling all necessary returns with the registrar of companies.

Financial Reporting: Ensure timely preparation of annual financial reports and presentation of the same to the board and key shareholders. Review monthly management information and provide sound financial management reports to the management team. Ensure that record keeping meets all the financial requirements of auditors, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders.

Key Competencies

Strategic Thinking;

Leading & Managing people;

Commercial Acumen;

Relationship & Stakeholder Management; and

Technical Competence/Financial Acumen.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Business or related field; a master’s degree is an added advantage;

A professional qualification in ACCA or CPA (K);

A minimum of 5 – 7 years of practical Accounting & Financial Management with at least 3 years’ experience at a senior level;

Experience and exposure in the insurance industry and life business is preferred;

Strong appreciation of finance and technical aspects of the role, experience working with different expertise in the business to drive the achievement of the business’ financial objectives;

Good understanding and advance level competence in Microsoft Office tools and exposure to working with an ERP system;

Experience playing at a strategic level of the business whilst driving key business decision is an added advantage;

Ability to drive the team’s performance towards the achievement of a common goal;

Proven experience working with varied stakeholders across the business and balancing their various needs, group exposure is a plus.

How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge please apply by sending an email to careers@altimaafrica.com with the subject Finance Manager – Life Business by 5pm 27th July 2020

Kindly attach your CV in word format.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.