Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential elections going by what an elderly Kikuyu couple did to him at his Karen residence on Tuesday.

The couple from Nyeri County travelled 160 kilometres to deliver their harvest of yams and cassava to Dr William Ruto.

The DP engaged Kamunyu Wambugu and Isabella Wanjiru from Karuthi village and thanked them, as they shared a conversation on the benches he bought from Kelvin Odari and Stephen Odhiambo, the carpenters who recently went viral.

“Asante sana (Thank you so much) for your generosity in sharing your cassava and yam harvest with my family.”

“It is such a humbling gesture.”

“I look forward to a tasty meal of mìanga (cassava).”

“May God bless you abundantly so that you can feed many more,” he said after the meeting.

According to pundits, Dr Ruto has a cult following in Mt Kenya region and majority of Kikuyus are ready to lose with him in 2022.

“Yes we are ready to lose with Dr William Ruto in 2022,” said Isaac Mwangi, a youth coordinator in Nyeri County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST