Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth has outlined six diseases that are contributing to Coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths.

In his weekly question and answer session on Twitter, Amoth indicated that of the total deaths, fatalities for patients with Hypertension and Diabetes (combined) led at 33%, with Hypertension only at 17%.

Diabetes only followed at 15% with Chronic Lung diseases and Cancer at 10%.

HIV and AIDS was sixth at 4%.

The Health Ministry has numerously directed individuals with preexisting conditions to stay indoors and protect themselves as they were more vulnerable to developing severe disease.

On June 15th, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued guidelines to hospitals on the management of Covid-19 patients with lifestyle diseases adding that the aforementioned non-communicable diseases could derail the war on the virus.

Kenya reported a significant rise in Covid-19 deaths between the months of May and July, with the rise in fatalities ranked among the top ten globally according to data by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The survey indicated that an average of 2.5 deaths are recorded per day.

MoH had predicted Kenya’s Coronavirus cases to rise between the months of August and September.

“The cases are rising as we approach the peak, which we have always stated will be around the end of August to the beginning of September.”

“The increased testing rate has also revealed the high burden of Covid-19 on the population,” Amoth stated on Wednesday, July 22.

Amoth also spoke on the cold weather conditions being experienced in the country, with low temperatures being recorded across various parts of the country.

The weather poses a risk for many Kenyans contracting cold with symptoms ranging from fever, headaches and exhaustion, which can be mistaken for Covid-19.

