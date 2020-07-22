Position: Customer Service Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client, a leading betting and gaming company is seeking to recruit a highly talented and customer oriented professional to fill in the following position based at their Nairobi Office, Reporting to the Customer Service Assistant Manager, the Customer Service Associate will play a key role in delivering highest quality of service to our client’s High Value Customers

Responsibilities

Assist with knowledgeable support to customer requests across all products and channels

Provide immediate and accurate response to customer contacts on social media, phone, e-mail and live chat

Deliver first time resolution to customer requests up to authority and permission levels

Create and constantly develop unique positive personal relationships with the client’s esteemed Customers

Maintain customer profiling and communication database history for all the customers

Ensure that customer transactions are completed accurately and timeously

Promote other products and services where appropriate

Active outbound calling to develop the lifetime value of the customer

Qualifications

Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or any other relevant field

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar

Advanced level of proficiency in English and Mandarin is a MUST

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Excellent sporting knowledge particularly in football

Possess a strong teamwork ethic

Excellent communication and numeracy skills

Proficient in MS Office including e-mail, live chat and SMS communications

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to deal effectively and professionally with difficult

Flexible in shifting schedule

How to apply