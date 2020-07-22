Position: Customer Service Associate
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client, a leading betting and gaming company is seeking to recruit a highly talented and customer oriented professional to fill in the following position based at their Nairobi Office, Reporting to the Customer Service Assistant Manager, the Customer Service Associate will play a key role in delivering highest quality of service to our client’s High Value Customers
Responsibilities
- Assist with knowledgeable support to customer requests across all products and channels
- Provide immediate and accurate response to customer contacts on social media, phone, e-mail and live chat
- Deliver first time resolution to customer requests up to authority and permission levels
- Create and constantly develop unique positive personal relationships with the client’s esteemed Customers
- Maintain customer profiling and communication database history for all the customers
- Ensure that customer transactions are completed accurately and timeously
- Promote other products and services where appropriate
- Active outbound calling to develop the lifetime value of the customer
Qualifications
- Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or any other relevant field
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar
- Advanced level of proficiency in English and Mandarin is a MUST
- Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent sporting knowledge particularly in football
- Possess a strong teamwork ethic
- Excellent communication and numeracy skills
- Proficient in MS Office including e-mail, live chat and SMS communications
- Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to deal effectively and professionally with difficult
- Flexible in shifting schedule
How to apply
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Monday, 3rd August 2020 clearly stating the subject heading “Customers Service Associate”. Indicate your current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted