Position: Customer Service Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client, a leading betting and gaming company is seeking to recruit a highly talented and customer oriented professional to fill in the following position based at their Nairobi Office, Reporting to the Customer Service Assistant Manager, the Customer Service Associate will play a key role in delivering highest quality of service to our client’s High Value Customers

Responsibilities 

  • Assist with knowledgeable support to customer requests across all products and channels
  • Provide immediate and accurate response to customer contacts on social media, phone, e-mail and live chat
  • Deliver first time resolution to customer requests up to authority and permission levels
  • Create and constantly develop unique positive personal relationships with the client’s esteemed Customers
  • Maintain customer profiling and communication database history for all the customers
  • Ensure that customer transactions are completed accurately and timeously
  • Promote other products and services where appropriate
  • Active outbound calling to develop the lifetime value of the customer

Qualifications

  • Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or any other relevant field
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar
  • Advanced level of proficiency in English and Mandarin is a MUST
  • Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent sporting knowledge particularly in football
  • Possess a strong teamwork ethic
  • Excellent communication and numeracy skills
  • Proficient in MS Office including e-mail, live chat and SMS communications
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to deal effectively and professionally with difficult
  • Flexible in shifting schedule

How to apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by Monday, 3rd August 2020 clearly stating the subject heading “Customers Service Associate”. Indicate your current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply