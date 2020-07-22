Position: Customer Service Associate

Reporting to the Customer Service Assistant Manager

Job Description

Our client, a leading betting and gaming company is seeking to recruit a highly talented and customer oriented professional to fill in the following position based at their Nairobi Office, the Customer Service Associate will play a key role in delivering the highest quality of service to our client’s High Value Customers

Responsibilities

Handle and resolve customers’ issues via phones (inbound, outbound), emails and online chatting tools (including social chat)

Provide commercial approach to the customer with outstanding capability to present promotions and brand information that aims at conversions and brand turnover

Provide feedback and suggestions to immediate superior on issues and procedures pertaining to Customer Service

Liaise closely with other CS, superiors and colleagues from other departments to meet departmental goals

Provide answers and solutions to customers in a professional manner

Acts as first line communication with customers

Provide commercial approach to customers and present promotion and brand information aimed at conversions and brand turnover

Qualifications

Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or any other relevant field

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar

Advanced level of Proficiency in English and either of the following languages:Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Hindi or Marathi is a MUST

Must be Sports-oriented, especially with Football, Cricket and online gaming

Must have good typing skills (at least 50 WPM).

Excellent problem solving and people

Proficiency in MS Office applications

How to apply