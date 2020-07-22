Position: Customer Service Associate
Reporting to the Customer Service Assistant Manager
Job Description
Our client, a leading betting and gaming company is seeking to recruit a highly talented and customer oriented professional to fill in the following position based at their Nairobi Office, the Customer Service Associate will play a key role in delivering the highest quality of service to our client’s High Value Customers
Responsibilities
- Handle and resolve customers’ issues via phones (inbound, outbound), emails and online chatting tools (including social chat)
- Provide commercial approach to the customer with outstanding capability to present promotions and brand information that aims at conversions and brand turnover
- Provide feedback and suggestions to immediate superior on issues and procedures pertaining to Customer Service
- Liaise closely with other CS, superiors and colleagues from other departments to meet departmental goals
- Provide answers and solutions to customers in a professional manner
- Acts as first line communication with customers
- Provide commercial approach to customers and present promotion and brand information aimed at conversions and brand turnover
Qualifications
- Diploma/ Degree in Marketing or any other relevant field
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar
- Advanced level of Proficiency in English and either of the following languages:Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Hindi or Marathi is a MUST
- Must be Sports-oriented, especially with Football, Cricket and online gaming
- Must have good typing skills (at least 50 WPM).
- Excellent problem solving and people
- Proficiency in MS Office applications
How to apply
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.keby Monday, 3rd August 2020 clearly stating the subject heading “Customers Service Associate”. Indicate your current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.