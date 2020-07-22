Tuesday July 21, 2020 – A good number of County Governments in Kenya have started procuring body bags and preparing mass grave sites as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country.

The country has so far recorded 13,353 infections with fatalities standing at 234.

In Kisii, Siaya, and Kakamega, leaders have already identified large swathes of land to accommodate possible graves yards.

In Nairobi, the national Government is developing specifications for special body bags.

The Laikipia County Government has bought enough body bags to take care of a rise in deaths.

Health Executive Lenai Kamario told journalists on Monday that the burial grounds were adequate.

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) Chief Executive Jonah Manjari said that the agency is waiting for approval from the Health Ministry to buy the body bags.

Projections by the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 show that as many as 30,000 Kenyans may die in the worst case scenario, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe recently warning of a difficult period ahead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST