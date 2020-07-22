Job Title:  Warehouse Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Type of Employment: Permanent

 Job Description

To physically receive, unload and load trucks with client materials/products accordingly and maintain an inventory control; Ensure the warehouse is stocked with essential equipment; Support in coordinating the movement and storage of goods in a warehouse.

Responsibilities 

Client Goods Handling

  • Ensure that incoming Goods are unloaded and stored correctly and safely in the warehouse.
  • Locate items needed and prepare them for loading.
  • Weigh and count items for distribution within the warehouse to ensure conformance to company and warehouse standards.
  • Operate forklift and perform daily equipment checks.

Monitoring

  • Monitor incoming and outgoing goods for obvious faults or defects and report to the Senior Logistics and Warehouse Manager.
  • Ensure Warehouse machinery is serviced and functional.

 Recording

  • Check orders using Intraspeed Arcpro’s inventory control system against original purchase documents.
  • Ensure content of goods delivered are double-checked for accuracy.
  • Conduct Warehouse stock Audits.
  • Assist in counting of physical inventory.

Liaising

  • Liaise with drivers and other transport workers to ensure that orders are loaded and unloaded.
  • Liaise frequently with client services staff, often to give client details of loading times and delivery time estimates.
  • Document daily inactive inventory.
  • Perform Monthly inventory checks.
  • Receive and inspect returned goods.

Support in Labelling and Packaging

  • Sort and place materials or items on racks, shelves according to a pre-determined sequence such as size, type, style, color or product code.
  • Mark materials with identifying information using appropriate method.
  • Ensure Warehouse is accessible and safe for designated staff.
  • Ensure the warehouse is clean and neat at all time.
  • Ensure that all staff accessing the warehouse are wearing proper safety gear.
  • Ensure all persons accessing the warehouse follow all safety codes.
  • Ensure compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures in running warehouse operations.
  • May be assigned facilities maintenance duties as needed.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain
  • Forklift truck certification and a valid License.
  • BCE Driving License.
  • MS- Office Proficiency.
  • 1-5 Years of prior warehouse clerk experience
  • 3 years’ experienceas a forklift operator.
  • Communication Proficiency.
  • Organizational Skills.
  • Basic Mathematics Skills.
  • Technical Capacity.
  • Attention to Detail.
  • Time Management Skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Warehouse Clerk to careers@hrmconnection.com by 26th July, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

