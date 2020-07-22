Job Title: Warehouse Clerk
Location: Nairobi
Type of Employment: Permanent
Job Description
To physically receive, unload and load trucks with client materials/products accordingly and maintain an inventory control; Ensure the warehouse is stocked with essential equipment; Support in coordinating the movement and storage of goods in a warehouse.
Responsibilities
Client Goods Handling
- Ensure that incoming Goods are unloaded and stored correctly and safely in the warehouse.
- Locate items needed and prepare them for loading.
- Weigh and count items for distribution within the warehouse to ensure conformance to company and warehouse standards.
- Operate forklift and perform daily equipment checks.
Monitoring
- Monitor incoming and outgoing goods for obvious faults or defects and report to the Senior Logistics and Warehouse Manager.
- Ensure Warehouse machinery is serviced and functional.
Recording
- Check orders using Intraspeed Arcpro’s inventory control system against original purchase documents.
- Ensure content of goods delivered are double-checked for accuracy.
- Conduct Warehouse stock Audits.
- Assist in counting of physical inventory.
Liaising
- Liaise with drivers and other transport workers to ensure that orders are loaded and unloaded.
- Liaise frequently with client services staff, often to give client details of loading times and delivery time estimates.
- Document daily inactive inventory.
- Perform Monthly inventory checks.
- Receive and inspect returned goods.
Support in Labelling and Packaging
- Sort and place materials or items on racks, shelves according to a pre-determined sequence such as size, type, style, color or product code.
- Mark materials with identifying information using appropriate method.
- Ensure Warehouse is accessible and safe for designated staff.
- Ensure the warehouse is clean and neat at all time.
- Ensure that all staff accessing the warehouse are wearing proper safety gear.
- Ensure all persons accessing the warehouse follow all safety codes.
- Ensure compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures in running warehouse operations.
- May be assigned facilities maintenance duties as needed.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain
- Forklift truck certification and a valid License.
- BCE Driving License.
- MS- Office Proficiency.
- 1-5 Years of prior warehouse clerk experience
- 3 years’ experienceas a forklift operator.
- Communication Proficiency.
- Organizational Skills.
- Basic Mathematics Skills.
- Technical Capacity.
- Attention to Detail.
- Time Management Skills.
How to apply
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Warehouse Clerk to careers@hrmconnection.com by 26th July, 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.