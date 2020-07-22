Job Title: Warehouse Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Type of Employment: Permanent

Job Description

To physically receive, unload and load trucks with client materials/products accordingly and maintain an inventory control; Ensure the warehouse is stocked with essential equipment; Support in coordinating the movement and storage of goods in a warehouse.

Responsibilities

Client Goods Handling

Ensure that incoming Goods are unloaded and stored correctly and safely in the warehouse.

Locate items needed and prepare them for loading.

Weigh and count items for distribution within the warehouse to ensure conformance to company and warehouse standards.

Operate forklift and perform daily equipment checks.

Monitoring

Monitor incoming and outgoing goods for obvious faults or defects and report to the Senior Logistics and Warehouse Manager.

Ensure Warehouse machinery is serviced and functional.

Recording

Check orders using Intraspeed Arcpro’s inventory control system against original purchase documents.

Ensure content of goods delivered are double-checked for accuracy.

Conduct Warehouse stock Audits.

Assist in counting of physical inventory.

Liaising

Liaise with drivers and other transport workers to ensure that orders are loaded and unloaded.

Liaise frequently with client services staff, often to give client details of loading times and delivery time estimates.

Document daily inactive inventory.

Perform Monthly inventory checks.

Receive and inspect returned goods.

Support in Labelling and Packaging

Sort and place materials or items on racks, shelves according to a pre-determined sequence such as size, type, style, color or product code.

Mark materials with identifying information using appropriate method.

Ensure Warehouse is accessible and safe for designated staff.

Ensure the warehouse is clean and neat at all time.

Ensure that all staff accessing the warehouse are wearing proper safety gear.

Ensure all persons accessing the warehouse follow all safety codes.

Ensure compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures in running warehouse operations.

May be assigned facilities maintenance duties as needed.

Qualifications

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain

Forklift truck certification and a valid License.

BCE Driving License.

MS- Office Proficiency.

1-5 Years of prior warehouse clerk experience

3 years’ experienceas a forklift operator.

Communication Proficiency.

Organizational Skills.

Basic Mathematics Skills.

Technical Capacity.

Attention to Detail.

Time Management Skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV with the subject, Warehouse Clerk to careers@hrmconnection.com by 26th July, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.