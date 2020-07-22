Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – A popular activist known for his hard-hitting videos attacking the Government of President Uhuru was arrested on Monday evening byTanzanian immigration officials and police officers at the Namanga border.

Mr. Samuel Okemwa, who resides in Canada, is known to be a close ally of the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna.

Miguna, who is a Kenyan by birth, was deported by the Government to Canada in 2018 over his role in the controversial swearing in of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President.

Mr. Okemwa was headed to Arusha for undisclosed business when he was arrested for allegedly filming immigration officials.

He had just attended the burial of veteran actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula in Busia.

From a short video he shared on his social media page, Mr. Okemwa is heard arguing with immigration officials while demanding to know why they had confiscated his passport.

Moments later, four immigration officials are seen roughing him up and shoving him into a waiting vehicle.

His whereabouts are still unknown.

Watch the video below.

Samuel Okemwa has been arrested at the Namanga border on his way to Arusha by Tanzania police and immigration officials who are scared he expose the worsening CORONA situation in Tanzania, Covering anything Corona is illegal in Tanzania .I don't understand why Magufuli is fool pic.twitter.com/Cdnjn85GXI — Eng Mokogoti (@eng_mokogoti) July 20, 2020

