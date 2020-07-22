Wednesday July 22, 2020 – Kirinyaga’s Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has blamed area Governor, Anne Waiguru, over the impasse that has rocked the County’s 2020/21 budget.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ndambiri said Waiguru is to blame for the current stalemate which has temporarily grounded all County operations.

The DG accused the Governor of chest-thumping when it comes to solving the current standoff.

He warned Mrs Waiganjo that the Senate will not help her to bulldoze the assembly to bend to her wishes.

“I’m shocked by our Governor, she’s running to the Senate to get assistance when in the actual sense she’s supposed to sit down with MCAs and come up with a solution which is acceptable to everyone” he noted.

He pointed out that the current situation has ground everything to a halt, putting the entire Kirinyaga County population in danger of contracting the deadly Covid-19.

“All our health centers are grounded without drugs and health provided are disillusioned for lack of motivation or working without salaries.”

“I’m calling on my Governor to meet with MCAs and solve the problem,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST