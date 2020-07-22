Wednesday, 22 July 2020 – Popular singer, Akothee, has called out her sister, Cebbie, and accused her of being a backstabber.

Akothee took to her instagram page and alleged that Cebbie was not happy for her success.

Akothee says her sister has always been manipulative and ever since she stopped dishing out money and attending to her family problems apart from her parents and grandparents, she is hardly loved by some of her family members.

‘Since I stopped dishing out money and attending to family problems apart from my parents & grandparents, I am hardly loved . My family have no idea of my wealth nor my whereabouts, even if I die today , they have no idea of whom is handling my will / Bill’s. They are guests in my life. I respect and love my family very much and the only way to keep the relationship is to love them from a far since I have no option but to love them,’ read part of the long rant that Akothee posted on Instagram.

‘I was in Karen hospital for 2 weeks. I dint see any of my family members apart from my children ,friends, my employees , fans and my insurance company. This is enough for an intelligent person to understand. Thanks for alerting me

Now I know my circle friends’ she added.

See Akothee’s full post revealing the divisions in her family that prompted her sister to badmouth her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST