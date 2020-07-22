Wednesday, 22 July 2020 – Popular singer, Akothee, has called out her sister, Cebbie, and accused her of being a backstabber.

Akothee took to her instagram page and alleged that Cebbie was not happy for her success.

Akothee says her sister has always been manipulative and ever since she stopped dishing out money and attending to her family problems apart from her parents and grandparents, she is hardly loved by some of her family members.

‘Since I stopped dishing out money and attending to family problems apart from my parents & grandparents, I am hardly loved . My family have no idea of my wealth nor my whereabouts, even if I die today , they have no idea of whom is handling my will / Bill’s. They are guests in my life. I respect and love my family very much and the only way to keep the relationship is to love them from a far since I have no option but to love them,’ read part of the long rant that Akothee posted on Instagram.

‘I was in Karen hospital for 2 weeks. I dint see any of my family members apart from my children ,friends, my employees , fans and my insurance company. This is enough for an intelligent person to understand. Thanks for alerting me
Now I know my circle friends’ she added.

See Akothee’s full post revealing the divisions in her family that prompted her sister to badmouth her.

I am still a mother and I will always be that mother , my heart betrays me all the time, from one corner to the other , I have alot going on in my life , constantly , I AM left with family bills to clear, be it my mom ,dad ,grandparents. It's always about "BENDE USEGOCHONE AKOTH" whatever it takes it's all ME, One time a friend OF mine told me "Esther ,all this money you spend on your family ,please keep it for your children ,they will need it later 🙄 that was Aunty Judi @judithleichum, But I don't listen 🙆‍♂️🙏🏾 When people wanted to own my life ,and jump onto my success,using Akothee foundation that is hardly a year old , with no sponsors or donors as away of hurting me! 🙏🏾I had to put it on hold and concentrate on my life and my children! It hurts when you do things innocently and people feel entitled 🙄🙆‍♂️, The only way to protect yourself from users is to say " sorry I don't have " I HAVE DONE MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR MY FAMILY ! I KNOW SOME OF THEM FEEL BAD WHEN THEY SEE ME SUPPORT PEOPLE I DONT KNOW , BUT THE TRUTH IS ,I GET FULFILLED WHEN I HELP THOSE THAT ARE IN NEED AND EXPECT NOTHING. Since I stopped dishing out money and attending to family problems apart from my parents & grandparents, I am hardly loved . My family have no idea of my wealth nor my whereabouts, even if I die today , they have no idea of whom is handling my will / Bill's. They are guests in my life. I respect and love my family very much and the only way to keep the relationship is to love them from a far since I have no option but to love them. I was in Karen hospital for 2 weeks. I I dint see any of my family members apart from my children ,friends, my employees , fans and my insurance company. This is enough for an intelligent person to understand. Thanks for alerting me Now I know my circle friends . Let me go back to fighting with my neighbor over land issues ,I will adress the nation on Thursday 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Stay calm and God bless you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

AKOTHEE KENYA (@akotheekenya)

