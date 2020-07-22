Position: Administrative Officer

Job Group: KMR 6

Job Description

This program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and other diseases. This is the entry and training grade for this cadre for graduate Administrative Officers. An officer at this level will work under guidance and supervision of a Senior Administrative Officer.

Responsibilities

Ensuring assets are insured;

Managing office transport system;

Ensuring maintenance office equipment, facilities and assets;

Generating reports on operations, maintenance and

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Political Science, Sociology, Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution

Planning skills

Communication and reporting skills

Interpersonal skills

Team player

How to Apply

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts KRA tax compliance certificate Certificate of Good Conduct

Apply to:

Deputy Director, CGHR

P.O. Box 1578-40100

Kisumu

no later than August 10, 2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted