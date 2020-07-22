Position: Accounts Assistant (1 post)

REF No: EAC/HR/2020-21/25)

Directorate: Finance

Department: Finance

Current scale/Grade: G5

Job reports to: Registrar

Job Description

Facilitate the processing of payment for goods and services and ensure that records and books of accounts are complete, accurate, and up to date.

Responsibilities

The Accounts Assistant shall perform the following functions :

Initiate preparation of payment vouchers as per the necessary approvals.

Verify payment vouchers.

Maintain ledgers.

Update payment records.

Post payment vouchers into the system.

Reconcile daily, weekly/monthly accounts.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications

Undergraduate Degree in Accounts or finance, Business Administration with CPA II / ACCA II or relevant accounting certification.

Minimum of 5 years working in an accounting environment.

Competency in Accounting systems, Microsoft applications including Word, Excel and Outlook. Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Attention to detail and ability to multi-task.

High level of integrity

All candidates applying must have qualifications that are recognized by the relevant national accreditation body in their respective Partner State. This condition is applicable for locally and internationally attained qualifications.

All professions that require registration with the specific professional bodies will be expected to do so in compliance with the requirements of their respective Partner States.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates who meet the qualification and experience requirements for the above mentioned position are advised to :

Fill in the application form attached (download from here);

attach their application letter, a detailed CV, Copies of certified academic certificates, and a copy of National Identity Card or Passport in PDF format scanned in one (1) file.

Please quote the respective reference number on both the application letter and envelope.

For electronic submission, please quote the respective reference number on the subject of the email and send to the address given below.

Applications should be submitted to the address below not later than Friday, 21st August 2020.

Please note:

1. You may submit your application either electronically or in hard copy but not both.

2. Applications which do not :

have EAC application form;

indicate nationality and age;

have the reference number;

or have an application letter attached;

have certified copies of their academic degrees and other professional Certificates;

or fail to provide three referees will be disqualified.

3. Only qualified candidates will be contacted

4. EAC Staff Rules and Regulations preclude considerations of applicants above 55 years of age.

Please note that EAC does not require candidates to pay money for the recruitment process. All invitations for interviews will be done in writing.

A due diligence will be conducted for all successful candidates in respect of their academic certificates (certification by a recognized higher education body in respective Partner States) and employment records .

The Secretary General

East African Community

P. o Box 1096

Arusha – Tanzania.

Tel: +255 27 2162100

Fax: +255 27 2162190

E-mail: vacancy@eachq.org; copy to: vacancies@eachq.org

Website : www.eac.int