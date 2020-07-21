Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Legendary actor Charles Bukeko, who is popularly known as Papa Shirandula, from his character in the Citizen TV show by the same name, was buried on Monday at his home in Busia.

The celebrated actor and comedian succumbed to Covid-19 over the weekend at the Karen the Hospital where he was rushed after developing breathing problems.

Some of his close friends and former colleagues are however finding it hard to accept that Papa is gone.

For instance, his long-time side-kick, Kenneth Gichoya alias Njoro, who acted alongside Shirandula for over 10 years is still in shock.

Njoro was pictured standing by the late actor’s grave looking devastated.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Njoro said he is finding it hard to accept that his friend is gone

“I am fine but struggling with the death of Papa Shirandula.”

“We have buried him but i have not accepted it.”

“There are people who give you ‘notice’ maybe they were sick but when someone just dies, it’s hard to accept.”

