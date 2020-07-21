Tuesday, 21 July 2020 – Former Kenya 7s and Harlequins player, Frank Wanyama, has celebrated his white girlfriend and thanked her for standing with him after he was accused of rape.

Frank is enjoying freedom after the High Court ordered a retrial in a case where he is accused of raping an upcoming female musician alongside fellow rugby player, Alex Olaba, during a house party.

The two had been sentenced to 15 years in jail but Milimani Law Court magistrate, Zainab Abdul, released them on a cash bail of Sh 300,000 and ordered the case to be heard afresh.

Wanyama marvelled at his white girlfriend through an emotional instagram post and thanked her for filling him with hope and love when he was facing rape charges.

‘A happy birthday to my VERY special someone @sonjasirvio !An amazing and beautiful soul that completes and fulfills me.A tough nut for sure. Through the MADNESS of the CIRCUS !!! at my darkest and lowest point,you’ve walked with me side by side,wiped every tear and filled me with hope and love I could never imagine. You’ve been a blessing and a comforting shoulder to lean on. The situation hasn’t been ideal but it has brought out the best version of us.Tough times never last,but tough people like you do.As you turn a year older,keep shining your light upon us .Let the whole world see you for who you truly are.I LOVE YOU.’ He wrote.

