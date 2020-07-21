Title: Tellers – Sacco,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is one of the leading saccos in Kenya. They seek to hire tellers to assist in servicing their customers.

Responsibilities

Telling

Process all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco

Maintain accurate details of each transaction

Perform due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e. verification of key account details.

Tally the full cash amount at the end of each day

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Banking, Economics, Communications, Sociology, Statistics, Business Administration, Accounting or any other related field

At least 2-3 years' experience in Telling jobs

Experience in market research and innovation projects, communication and promotional activities

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Tellers – Sacco) to careers@metropal.co.ke before 31st July 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.