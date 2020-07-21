Title: Tellers – Sacco,

Location: Nairobi,

Salary: Competitive,

Our client is one of the leading saccos in Kenya. They seek to hire tellers to assist in servicing their customers.

Responsibilities

  • Telling
  • Process all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco
  • Maintain accurate details of each transaction
  • Perform due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e. verification of key account details.
  • Tally the full cash amount at the end of each day

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Banking, Economics, Communications, Sociology, Statistics, Business Administration, Accounting or any other related field
  • At least 2-3 years’ experience in Telling jobs
  • Experience in market research and innovation projects, communication and promotional activities

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Tellers – Sacco) to careers@metropal.co.ke before 31st July 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.

