Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Three Cabinet Secretaries yesterday launched several road projects in Western Kenya, some of which, Deputy President William Ruto had promised locals in 2018.

During a tour of the Western region, the CSs Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), James Macharia (Transport) and John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining) commissioned the tarmacking of the historical 15 KM Gisambai – Hamisi – Shamakhokho Road.

“The road projects are part of the Government’s commitment to ensure Kenyans in rural areas also have access to efficient roads.”

“It will help locals access markets with ease to facilitate economic growth,” CS Wamalwa noted.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale confronted the CSs at Gisambai market while launching the project saying that the road project had already been launched by DP William Ruto.

“Yesterday I could not help laughing at CS Wamalwa, CS Macharia and CS Munyes after I met them at Gisambai Market in Vihiga where they were purportedly launching a road that had already been earlier launched by the Deputy President William Samoei Ruto,” he stated.

The road was among five others DP Ruto had promised to deliver to the people in December 2018 in Vihiga County before 2022.

“We want to improve the road infrastructure in this area.”

“Most projects are expected to be ready by the end of the 2019/20 financial year,” the DP stated at the time.

The Cabinet Secretaries also launched the Misikhu -Naitiri -Tongaren-Brigadier Road and Phase two of the 21 Km Naitiri-Misikhu Road worth Ksh700 million.

Naitiri-Tongaren-Brigadier is in Bungoma County.

Other projects launched included the handing over of 10 acres of land for a granite factory in Em’mwatsi, West Bunyore and setting up of a Gold refinery in Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST