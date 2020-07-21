Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – A middle aged man committed suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping off the Nyali Bride into the Indian Ocean.

In the video shared on social media, shocked residents are seen gathering along the bridge to catch a glimpse of the body that was floating in the water.

The body was retried by personnel from the Mombasa County fire department and the police have launched investigations into the matter.

It is not clear why the man decided to take his own life.

Watch the video below.

Man commits suicide by throwing himself over the Nyali Bridge into the Indian Ocean. Efforts to retrieve the body underway. pic.twitter.com/YQCoqixXBb — kevin mutai (@kevinmutai_) July 21, 2020

