Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has been sentenced to 3 months imprisonment.

This is after he was found guilty of flouting Covid-19 rules.

The Judge ordered Sakaja to pay a fine of Ksh 15,000 or face a jail term of three months after he pleaded guilty for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Sakaja was apprehended after he was found drinking at a city pub along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi at 1 am on Saturday, July 18th.

“The fine for flouting Covid-19 rules is Ksh 20,000 or a 6 months’ imprisonment.”

“However, being a first offender I will consider fining him Ksh 15,000 or 3 months in prison,” the judge ruled on Tuesday, July 21st in an open court in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Sakaja resigned as the Chairman of the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Coronavirus (Covid-19) after presenting himself at Kilimani Police Station yesterday.

The judge, while making the ruling, based her verdict on the act, stating that Sakaja expressed leadership.

She also clarified that the move was not a symbol of public relations act and urged the Senate to release an official statement on the same to send a strong message to Kenyans.

“The populace looked up to him in terms of fighting the pandemic which is at its peak in Nairobi County which he represents.”

“Much was expected from him and the court appreciates that he stepped aside from the committee,” the judge stated.

