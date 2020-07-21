Sunday July 21, 2020 – The Government in coordination with Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has awarded Stecol Corporation a Sh 5 .6 billion tender to start the construction of special lanes for high-capacity buses through the Nairobi City centre and Thika Highway next month.

The company bagged the multi-billion contract last week to build the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system which has been touted as a practical solution to Nairobi’s traffic congestion nightmare.

The project will comprise of more than 100 buses operating on dedicated lanes on the Thika Super Highway through the Nairobi City Centre to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KHN) area.

“We signed the contract last week and the contractor is mobilising to commence next month for the first phase covering the corridor from Clayworks to Haile Selassie and then to Kenyatta National Hospital.”

“That should be done after eight months,” Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, said.

The Chinese firm will begin by demarcating sections of Thika Super Highway to be remodelled to accommodate support facilities such as boarding stations and footbridges.

A park-and-ride facility will be constructed at Kasarani to offer Nairobi bound commuters the alternative of leaving their vehicles behind and boarding a mass transport bus for the remainder of the journey.

The buses will be run by private operators but regulated by the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST