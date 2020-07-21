Properties Officer

Positions (1)

Deadline 2020-07-25

Purpose: Generally oversee the management, operations, and specialty leasing, marketing and financial aspects of all malls occupied by the business. This position calls for an individual with the ability to work collaboratively with on-site personnel, property managers and landlords. Other important factors for success include identifying and deploying best practices, as well as the ability to manage and perform to the best interest of the business.

Responsibilities

Maintain safety, cleanliness and integrity of all areas of buildings, systems and equipment for all property users.

Prepare team to respond in emergency and crisis situation

Have thorough knowledge of area market including all competitive properties and area demographics.

Maintain an appropriate level of involvement in community affairs representing both the property’s interest and the interest of the business.

Enforce all tenant lease requirements.

Establish an effective working relationship with all tenants and landlords.

Execute new and renewal leases to meet or exceed client objectives.

Direct activities of specialty leasing function to optimize temporary tenant and cart occupancy to maximize revenue.

Monitor the collections of all rents and execute appropriate collection process.

Interact frequently with property’s managers and leasing team to ensure consistent high quality service to the customers.

PERSON SPECIFICATIONS

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree preferably in a business related field.

Experience

4 years of experience in retail property management.

Skills and Competencies

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrate leadership and professionalism.

Ability to problem solve and provide actionable and positive feedback.

Ability to work both independently and within a team environment.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional groups.

Flexible and able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Competency using Microsoft Office, navigating the internet, general use of personal.

How to Apply

