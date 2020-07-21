Overview

CM AHADI is a small holding company that has stakes in the areas of Law, Real Estate, IT and Logistics. Presently, we are restructuring our operations by expanding in certain areas and limiting exposure to others and thus have the position of Personal Assistant to fill.

In order to get this position, you MUST be able to effectively work remotely. You MUST also have uninterrupted access to your own laptop, phone and stable high-speed connectivity to the internet. You MUST be internet and computer Savvy and have high aptitude for finding unique, simple and effective solutions to maximize productivity.

As a PA, you’ll help a manager to make the best use of his time by dealing with routine, secretarial and minor administrative tasks. Your work shall be to support the manager to be more effective to obtaining stated goals, thus You MUST be able to effectively work with your manager.

You will perform a varied list of tasks that will change over time (as the needs of our organisation and those of your managers change). Being flexible and adaptable to changes in a growing organisation shall be an asset. You shall, in a some instances, be the representative for your assigned manager and was you shall have to be confidential, presentable and professional in all such dealings.

The role

This position is expected to involve a lot of reading and writing of reports, articles, memos and communications (for which training shall be offered) so a good handle of English (reading, writing, comprehension and speaking) is essential.

Responsibilities

Managing and staging social media accounts

Preparation of online content for Company website (s)

Call and mail screening/response

Recording emails and phone correspondence

Review and preparation CV(s)

Proper filling and cataloguing documents

Preparing and documenting Company procedures and training manuals as need be

Conducting research and preparing actionable reports

Organize and attend meetings and ensure the manager is well prepared for the meetings

Filing/collecting necessary paperwork with various institutions

Keeping company information updated

Taking care of personal assigned errands

Ensuring timely settlement of outgoing bills

Specific budget monitoring

Review, simplification, and standardization of existing modes of operation throughout your job and within the organisation

Requirements

We value experienced hires but also encourage (suitably qualified) candidates who believe and can demonstrate that they have an aptitude to be a PA even though they do not have the experience.

Skills

Confidentiality

Consistency

Meticulousness

The ability to grasp new concepts quickly

A positive and pragmatic mindset

The ability to deliver results and get things done

Mature demeanor

A pleasant and agreeable personality

Team-player and positive can-do attitude

What to expect

Filling this vacancy shall involve a two-week (paid) trial and training period and then a 3 month (paid) probationary. And thereafter, a longer-term contract of service shall be offered and negotiated based on mutually agreeable performance criteria. It shall also be on a first-come first-serve basis subject to qualification and aptitude.

The expected starting compensation is between (Kshs.15,000 – Kshs. 20,000) monthly.

Please make sure that to your cover letter is specific to this job. Spammy and/or unthoughtful applications shall be disregarded. (Filling the application form should take about 20 Minutes)

How to apply

Please fill the application form linked below:

https://forms.gle/DmJKb4je9MobGCs56