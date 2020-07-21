Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Parliament staff have been ordered to stay away from the premises for at least seven days, placing it under partial lockdown.

This is in a bid to step up measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement by National Assembly Clerk, Michael Sialai, the directive was to minimize chances of new infections among the Parliamentary fraternity.

“All other offices will remain closed including MPs’ offices within Parliament.”

“You are, therefore, required to advise all officers working under you accordingly,” he stated.

In an earlier notice, House Speaker Justin Muturi had directed that all committee sittings be suspended until July 28th.

He advocated for virtual deliberations instead.

“Thereafter, committees will only operate virtually as per guidance above.”

“Arrangements should, therefore, be made for full virtual proceedings of committees before resumption,” he stated in the notice on July 15.

The move will allow for fumigation and the disinfection of the buildings and MPs’ offices.

The new measures come two weeks after the House speaker confirmed that two MPs had tested positive.

Those who had come into contact with the positive cases were directed to self-isolate.

As of July 20th, the total Covid-19 cases recorded in Kenya were 13,771 with 246,361 tests done since March 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST