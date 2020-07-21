Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Tongaren MP, Dr Eseli Simiyu, wished the earth would open and swallow him on Monday after he was heckled badly for campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Bungoma County.

Simiyu, who is a close buddy of Raila Odinga, was shouted down after he delved into politics at a meeting called to discuss sugar issues at the Nzoia Sugar Guest House grounds.

The incident started after Simiyu castigated Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, for allegedly opposing the handshake between President Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.

“There are leaders who are constantly saying that they do not agree with the handshake.. some of them are here and they have been constantly opposing it,” Eseli said amid jeers from the crowd.

The MP was forced to cut short his speech even after residents demanded that he addresses the plight of sugarcane farmers instead of politicking.

Barasa had in his address urged Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, to fast-track payments to sugar farmers who he said had suffered for long and also write off debts accumulated by millers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST