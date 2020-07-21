Tuesday July 21, 2020 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has denounced the list of 24 lawyers, among them former Justice Minister Martha Karua and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who were conferred with the coveted Senior Counsel title.

Speaking to the media after State House made the announcement on July 20th, LSK President Nelson Havi stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta acted with impunity.

He explained that the list had been recalled in May 2020 to give way to a process of compiling the list.

The revoked names that had been nominated in August 2019 by three judges among them Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim.

“We want to call upon the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, not to include the 24 advocates in the roll of senior counsels because they are not senior counsels,” Havi stated.

He explained that Attorney General Paul Kihara failed to sit through the meetings as required.

Two LSK representatives who were supposed to be part of the proceedings of the conferment committee were also not involved.

A new Senior Counsels Committee that was constituted to review the process is headed by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Holders of the Senior Counsel title are deemed to be of high professional integrity and experience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST