Tuesday July 21, 2020 – Former Vice PresidentKalonzo Musyoka is man under siege as two separate camps battle for the control of his Ukambani backyard ahead of the 2022 polls.

One camp is led by three Governors from the region: Kitui’s Charity Ngilu, Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana and Alfred Mutua of Machakos.

The other camp led by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The bitter political rivalry in Ukambani was laid bare in a leaked audio conversation between Ngilu and former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile.

In the audio, Ngilu accuses Kalonzo of pursuing his selfish interests whenever an opportunity for Ukambani arises.

She concludes that the Wiper boss cannot be trusted to negotiate the interests of the region.

“Kalonzo will never negotiate for the community.”

“If he negotiates for us, we are finished,” Ngilu says in the audio, confirmed as legit by Ndile.

Kalonzo nominated his son to the East African Legislative Assembly and left behind one of his closest advisers, Temi Mutia, who was seen to have sacrificed a lot for Wiper.

The adviser, who was among those fronted for Wiper’s single ticket to EALA, was rescued by Governor Ngilu, who hired him as an adviser in Kitui County.

In the leaked conversation, Ngilu also rubbished Kalonzo’s presidential bid, citing his “ever-shifting political alliances”.

She says Kalonzo’s recent pact with Jubilee exposed the Wiper boss as unreliable.

“When in Machakos, he says he is the presidential candidate; whose candidate?” the Governor is heard asking.

“We should prepare ourselves to form a formidable team to spearhead the community’s interests because we can’t trust Kalonzo…”

“The team should comprise the three Ukambani Governors and other leaders who are not allied to the Deputy President so that we can be on the safe side,” she stated.

On his part, Kalembe suggests to Ngilu to convene a meeting at Stone Athi to chart the plan, one that brings Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on board.

And to show that she is tipped to take her fight with Kalonzo beyond Kitui where the former VP reportedly backed her impeachment, Ngilu has hinted that she may not defend her Governor’s seat.

She said in a TV address that she is angling for a top national seat reserved for women through the BBI arrangement.

Ngilu is an ardent supporter of the BBI and was among the last Governors to host its campaigns before Covid-19 interfered with the rallies.

Muthama on the hand laughed off Kalonzo’s cooperation agreement with Uhuru, saying it will amount to nothing.

“He [Kalonzo] thinks Uhuru will leave the seat for him.”

“There is no hereditary leadership in this country.”

“Kenyans will decide on the way they want to go,” Muthama said.

According to Muthama, those who wait on Uhuru’s endorsement stand to lose because whoever will be handed the mantle will not be elected by Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST