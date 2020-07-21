Tuesday, 21 July 2020 – Controversial Churchill Show comedian, Zeddy, has decided to help fellow comedians who are struggling in silence after falling into depression.

Zeddy visited fellow Churchill Show comedian, Njoro, in Nakuru where he narrated how he attempted to commit suicide after falling into depression.

Njoro relocated upcountry after life in the city became tough.

While narrating the heart-breaking story to Zeddy, Njoro revealed that she is the only comedian who has visited him.

The popular comedian, who is known for rib cracking jokes, revealed that he has contemplated committing suicide three times.

“Maisha imenitandika sana.”

“I contemplated suicide three times na zote zimefail but that’s God’s plan. Hadi mathe akasema hapana, huyu kijana anenda.’’ He said.

Njoro, a father of four, confessed that he is drained and life has been tough ever since he relocated upcountry.

‘’Truth be told siko poa. I have been on medication but things aren’t good. My Dad was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I have four kids to take care of and lost everything.’’ He added.

Njoro went on and revealed how he attempted suicide three times saying,

“The first suicide attempt, I took rat and rat and the second attempt, I bought dawa ya Ng’ombe (chemical used in cattle dips to clean animals) and another time, I tried chopping off my wrist but they all didn’t work. I lost everything and that’s what triggered depression.’’

Last year, he even drove to the famous Viewpoint along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and attempted to commit suicide.

‘’October, November and December last year nillikuwa mbaya. Instagram yangu sikuwa napost anything because I was in a bad state. I wanted to commit suicide at viewpoint but God sent someone. I was saying my last year when a truck driver heard me.”

“He put a towing rope on my car and after I was done with prayers, I was ready to die but the car wasn’t moving. He told me, Hutafanya hio kitu and we attracted a crowd.’’ He recounted.

The talented comedian said that he stopped taking alcohol and would like to get mental help from an expert and asked well wishers to give him a job.

However, he is not going back to comedy.

“Sahii comedy no. Kama kuna mtu ako na kazi aniite hata kesho ntaanza.’’ He added.

