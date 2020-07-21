Saj Ceramics Limited in Nairobi is looking to fill out the position of a Financial Controller.

The duties would involve in all or in part, overseeing of the Accounts Department, Preparation of monthly management reports, Preparation of budgets and cash flow statements, Planning and executing collection from debtors, Stock management at all 5 branches and planning monthly stock takes, Advising and handling taxation and audit matters of the company and any other duty that might be assigned to you from time to time by the management.

Minimum qualification requirements:

Master’s degree in accounting and completion of CPA / ACCA is a must

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in accounting / finance preferably in the manufacturing sector

Experience in working with ERP systems

Proven leadership and management experience

Exceptional knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting, cost accounting and cost control principles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Advanced knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting best practices, laws and standards.

How to Aply

If you meet the above qualifications, e-mail your CV and cover letter to vacancy@saj.co.ke